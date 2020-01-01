This month's theme: Optimistic October





Life is far from perfect, but there are lots of reasons for optimism. Setting positive goals for the future gives our lives a sense of direction and purpose. And although we face many challenges there are also lots of reasons to stay hopeful. By consciously choosing our priorities we can overcome issues, make progress and focus on what really matters.

Here's how you can get involved and make a difference:

Take daily actions using our calendar and app

using our calendar and app Go deeper & learn more by joining a local group

by joining a local group Spread the word on social media #OptimisticOctober

This month's theme is based on Direction: Have goals to look forward to which is one of the Ten Keys to Happier Living >> Find out more about the Ten Keys.

* Add your details below to receive future themes and calendars *

This month's events

6 Oct: Darryl Edwards - Actively Happier

- Actively Happier 14 Oct: Shawn Achor - Happiness & Success

- Happiness & Success 28 Oct: Dr Roxy Manning - Deeper Connections