Optimistic October

This calendar is a new addition to our series of monthly action calendars which have been used by millions of people and translated into 20+ languages.
Thanks to Peter Harper for coming up with the original calendar idea and also to the many other kind and talented people who have helped contribute the ideas and inspiration, including Patrick Higgins who first suggested the idea of a new calendar in response to this global crisis.
Many thanks also to the generous volunteers who have translated the calendars into other languages, including Hala Disi, Carine Bouery, Aida Laubach and Jaber & Nailah Aljasmi (Arabic), Faria Mahbub (Bengali), Sevdzhi Eubova (Bulgarian), Victòria Picó (Catalan), Janice Torkildsen (Chinese & Nepalese), Natalie Lui, Yun You & Chun Fat Huang (Chinese), Renata Sušanj & Dalibor Sever (Croatian), Gabriela Macova (Czech), Merete Klitgård (Danish), Martine De Ruiter (Dutch), Anna Langley (Esperanto), Kirsi Paldanius (Finnish), Elisha Gay Hidalgo & Kristo Mari Demegillo (Filipino), Laurence De Olivera & Windy Diakité (French), Rika Tjakea Schütte, Tobias Polzin, Ingrid Schäberle, Yvonne Macasieb, Gunnar Kolley & Rika Tjakea Schütte (German), Areti Efthymiou & Marina Derlere (Greek), GopiKrishan Bali & Arti Kanwar (Hindi), Eva Fekete (Hungarian), Linda Huld Loftsdóttir (Icelandic), Andrea Magnabosco (Italian), Narumi Isoda (Japanese), Rasa Kokoreviča (Latvian), Joana Butenaite & Janina Sabaite (Lithuanian), Marek Zywert & Lidia Golba (Polish), Ana Rute Costa & Heide Castro (Portuguese), Rajat Khatri (Punjabi), Laura Larion & Oana Mindrut (Romanian), Claire Guzanova & Natalya Kuznetsova (Russian), Tara Jevrosimovic (Serbian), Mária Boťanská (Slovak), Vicenç Rul.lan (Spanish), Naima Skillingshage (Swedish), Ali Gülüm, Ceylan Özpınarand Ilgın Bayraktar (Turkish) and Kate Rudenko & Olga V. Seredyuk (Ukranian), Rebeca Little (Welsh).