X
JOIN US

Do you want to help create a happier and kinder world? If so, please join our movement, add your pledge and we'll send you practical action ideas to make a difference. By choosing to Join, you trust Action for Happiness to take care of your personal information and agree to our Privacy Policy.

I will try to create more happiness and less unhappiness in the world around me

join

Optimistic October

This month's theme: Optimistic October

Blue Line

Life is far from perfect, but there are lots of reasons for optimism.  Setting positive goals for the future gives our lives a sense of direction and purpose. And although we face many challenges there are also lots of reasons to stay hopeful. By consciously choosing our priorities we can overcome issues, make progress and focus on what really matters.

Blue Line

October 2020 Small

Here's how you can get involved and make a difference:

This month's theme is based on Direction: Have goals to look forward to which is one of the Ten Keys to Happier Living >> Find out more about the Ten Keys.

* Add your details below to receive future themes and calendars *

Campaign Graphic - Optimistic October

Yellow Line

This month's events

  • 6 Oct: Darryl Edwards  - Actively Happier
  • 14 Oct: Shawn Achor - Happiness & Success
  • 28 Oct: Dr Roxy Manning - Deeper Connections

Darryl Edwards Event Shawn Achor Webinar Roxy Manning Webinar

Yellow Line

Thanks

This calendar is a new addition to our series of monthly action calendars which have been used by millions of people and translated into 20+ languages.

Thanks to Peter Harper for coming up with the original calendar idea and also to the many other kind and talented people who have helped contribute the ideas and inspiration, including Patrick Higgins who first suggested the idea of a new calendar in response to this global crisis.

Many thanks also to the generous volunteers who have translated the calendars into other languages, including Hala Disi, Carine Bouery, Aida Laubach and Jaber & Nailah Aljasmi (Arabic), Faria Mahbub (Bengali), Sevdzhi Eubova (Bulgarian), Victòria Picó (Catalan), Janice Torkildsen (Chinese & Nepalese), Natalie Lui, Yun You & Chun Fat Huang (Chinese), Renata Sušanj & Dalibor Sever (Croatian), Gabriela Macova (Czech), Merete Klitgård (Danish), Martine De Ruiter (Dutch), Anna Langley (Esperanto), Kirsi Paldanius (Finnish), Elisha Gay Hidalgo & Kristo Mari Demegillo (Filipino), Laurence De Olivera & Windy Diakité (French), Rika Tjakea Schütte, Tobias Polzin, Ingrid Schäberle, Yvonne Macasieb, Gunnar Kolley & Rika Tjakea Schütte (German), Areti Efthymiou & Marina Derlere (Greek), GopiKrishan Bali & Arti Kanwar (Hindi), Eva Fekete (Hungarian), Linda Huld Loftsdóttir (Icelandic), Andrea Magnabosco (Italian), Narumi Isoda (Japanese), Rasa Kokoreviča (Latvian), Joana Butenaite & Janina Sabaite (Lithuanian), Marek Zywert & Lidia Golba (Polish), Ana Rute Costa & Heide Castro (Portuguese), Rajat Khatri (Punjabi), Laura Larion & Oana Mindrut (Romanian), Claire Guzanova & Natalya Kuznetsova (Russian), Tara Jevrosimovic (Serbian), Mária Boťanská (Slovak), Vicenç Rul.lan (Spanish), Naima Skillingshage (Swedish), Ali Gülüm, Ceylan Özpınarand Ilgın Bayraktar (Turkish) and Kate Rudenko & Olga V. Seredyuk (Ukranian), Rebeca Little (Welsh).

DAILY ACTIONS VIA APP

Phone And Calendar Small

Join a supportive community of 100,000+ people using the Action for Happiness app to get daily actions and inspiration.

OCTOBER CALENDAR

Optimistic October: daily actions to help you  focus on what really matters:

PDF (best for printing)
JPG (best for sharing)
> Text-only
> Black & white

Calendar Downloads

> Google Calendar
> iCalendar file

TRANSLATED CALENDARS

> Arabic: PDF & JPG
 > Bengali: PDF & JPG
> Catalan: PDF & JPG
> Czech: PDF & JPG
> Chinese (simplified): PDF & JPG
 > Chinese (traditional): PDF & JPG
> Dutch: PDF & JPG
> Estonian: PDF & JPG
> Filipino: PDF & JPG
> Finnish: PDF & JPG
> French: PDF & JPG
> German: PDF & JPG
> Greek: PDF & JPG
> Hindi: PDF & JPG
> Hungarian: PDF & JPG
> Icelandic: PDF & JPG
> Italian: PDF & JPG
> Japanese: PDF & JPG
 > Lithuanian: PDF & JPG
> Polish: PDF & JPG
> Portuguese: PDF & JPG
> Portuguese (Brazil): PDF & JPG
> Spanish: PDF & JPG
 > Swedish: PDF & JPG
 > Turkish: PDF & JPG
 > Welsh: PDF & JPG
 > Ukrainian: PDF & JPG